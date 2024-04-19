Seven-time Latin Grammy award-winning artist and producer Sky Rompiendo has unveiled his latest single, “Espectacular,” featuring Rauw Alejandro. With this release, Sky demonstrates his prowess as a producer, crafting a dynamic beat that complements Rauw’s signature electronic melodic sound.

In “Espectacular,” Rauw serenades about a captivating woman in a strip club, singing “la bebé está bailando en el tubo, nunca se detuvo, lleno de billetes el cubo.”

Accompanying the single is a visually stunning music video directed by Hidji World. The video captures Sky and Rauw’s admiration for a dancer and showcases Rauw’s impressive dance moves.

This isn’t the first collaboration between Sky and Rauw. They previously worked together on Rauw’s 2020 breakthrough album, “Afrodisíaco,” where they joined forces with Myke Towers for the hit track “Ponte Pa’ Mi.”

“Espectacular” marks Sky’s first single release of 2024, following his successful singles in 2023, including “Crush (feat. Arcangel & Dei V)” and “El Cielo (feat. Myke Towers & Feid),” which he performed at the 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Recently, Sky produced Chenco Corleone’s acclaimed track “HUMO (feat. Peso Pluma),” further solidifying his reputation as a top-tier producer. He has also collaborated with artists like Ozuna and Blessd, contributing to their latest albums.

With a track record of crafting global anthems for Latin superstars such as Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, and Karol G, as well as dynamic crossover collaborations with U.S. artists like The Weeknd and Pharrell, Sky Rompiendo continues to establish himself as a premier producer in the music industry.