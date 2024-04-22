Draya Michele and Jalen Green hosted their baby shower over the weekend. The parents wore matching red attire at the joyous celebration. The two are expecting a baby girl. You can see moments from the celebration below courtesy of The Shade Room.

Draya Michele became a hot topic after revealing she was pregnant with the baby of Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. Their relationship was criticized due to their age gap. Draya is 39, and Jalen is 22, close to the age of her son.

Yesterday (March 13), Draya posted on Instagram that she was struggling. Many are connecting her struggles to social media commentary.

Advertisement

“I feel like I am at the bottom of a pile of heavy humans,” she wrote. “Most hours of the day I feel like I am struggling to breathe.”

READ MORE: Social Media Users Spot Draya’s Name Tattooed on Jalen Green

The Internet was in a frenzy after Draya Michele announced she was pregnant on International Women’s Day. The father of the child is presumed to be Jalen Green.

Draya is 39, and Green is 22, leading many to believe the model and actress are taking advantage of the Rockets’ star due to a big contract.

On Instagram, Draya wrote:

Happy #InternationalWomensDay ! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence 🎀.

We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom

READ MORE: Nick Young Recalls Intimate Moment Between Gilbert Arenas and Draya in a Car

You can see the Internet’s reactions below.

When Draya Michele joined us on Stepping Into The Shade Room back in September, we asked her if she wanted anymore children and whether or not she saw a future with the person she was dating at the time. Congrats on your baby girl Draya! pic.twitter.com/vxD1ayjKn3 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 9, 2024

Y’all gotta lock Draya up. — Deets (@ScottieBeam) March 8, 2024

Draya 22 year old son pic.twitter.com/AIJubv1KvE — Deuce (@DeuceThomas) March 8, 2024

Draya is a disgusting ass b:tch. Having a baby by a 21 year old and you 40 is some nasty and predatory work. Don’t she got a son? How would she feel if some old ass woman came sniffing behind her child? Having a baby for a check is deplorable behavior. pic.twitter.com/5FDo1wTjOE — 💕 Doll Face✨ (@smoke_nd_pearlz) March 8, 2024