Rapper Sexyy Redd lit up LIV Miami on Sunday, April 21st, donning an all-red ensemble to celebrate her 26th birthday in style. The “Skee Yee” artist treated fans to electrifying renditions of her hits, including “Pound Town,” “Shake Yo Dreads,” and her latest single “FTCU (Sleeze Mix)” featuring Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and Chris Brown.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 19th, fellow rapper Rick Ross graced the LIV stage, delivering an energetic performance of his newest single, “Champagne Moments.” The track has stirred controversy, as it’s perceived as a diss aimed at Drake amidst their ongoing public feud.

Rick Ross’s retaliation comes in response to Drake’s alleged diss track “Push Ups (Drop & Give Me 50).” As tensions between the two artists escalate, fans eagerly await the next move in this rap saga.

