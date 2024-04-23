Ye Says There Was ‘Energized’ Conversations About the ‘Elimination of Drake’

If you couldn’t tell, there is an organized coalitions to get Drake out of here. Drake is currently embroiled in beef with Kendrick Lamar, Rick Ross, Future, The Weeknd, Metro Boomin, and Ye, the latter of which states a conversation happened about “the elimination of Drake.”

Speaking to Justin LaBoy on The Download podcast, Ye stated he got a call from Future, which led to his “Like That” remix.

“[Future] called me and I went to the studio and laid that. We went through the creative process of adding the chords and called the Hooligans out in London to get on the joint,” Ye said. “Everybody was very, very energized about the elimination of Drake.”

Kanye speaks on the creation of the ‘Like That’ (Remix) …



“[Future] called me to the studio… everybody was very, very [energized] about the elimination of Drake.” pic.twitter.com/rGKlSQU639 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) April 22, 2024

Entering the beef streets with the “Hooligans,” Ye has added a spin on the “Like That” beat and says he has K Dot’s back.

Reigniting the beef, Ye referred to Universal Music Group CEO as Drake’s “master”:

Where Lucian, serve you master nigga

You caught a lil bag for your Masters didn’t ya?

Lifetime deal, I feel bad for niggas

After that, J. Cole catches a jab: “Play J. Cole, get the pussy dry.”

You can hear it all below.