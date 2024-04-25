Kid Cudi officially canceled his Insane World Tour following the freak accident where he broke his ankle during his recent set at Coachella this past Sunday.

The rapper broke the news, and no pun was intended in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s what he said on the post:

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” he wrote. “I’m headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all. Theres just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%. The injury is much more serious than I thought. Anyone who bought tickets will get a full refund, you’ll get an email soon. We will be back with new tour dates as soon as possible, and I can’t wait to get back out there with you guys and turn up how we do. I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as I’m sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise. Im ok, just a lil soreness, but I’m in good spirits.”

The crazy part is that Kid Cudi was a last-minute addition to Coachella’s star-studded lineup. It was all fine during his performance in the Sahara Tent until he decided to jump off the stage. That’s when things took a turn, and he collapsed after he clearly got hurt.

“Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” he then posted on X not too long after the incident. “Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy. I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big.”

It’s sad because Cudi’s last appearance at Coachella was in 2019. There, he performed songs from “Kids See Ghosts” alongside Kanye West, who now goes by Ye.

The Insano world tour was scheduled to kick off on July 28 in Austin, Texas, with 43 dates and was going to have support from Pusha T, Jaden, and Earthgang. Damn.