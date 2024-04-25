Ye and Ty Dolla $ign has a posthumous Takeoff feature planned for Vultures 2. According to Rolling Stone, the late Migos member will have a verse on “Let Me Chill Out.” Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy will also feature on the same song.

Kanye West is preparing to drop off Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. While appearing on The Download podcast, Ye revealed that he and Ty will deliver the next installment on May 3.