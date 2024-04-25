Ye and Ty Dolla $ign has a posthumous Takeoff feature planned for Vultures 2. According to Rolling Stone, the late Migos member will have a verse on “Let Me Chill Out.” Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy will also feature on the same song.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Kanye West is preparing to drop off Vultures 2 with Ty Dolla $ign. While appearing on The Download podcast, Ye revealed that he and Ty will deliver the next installment on May 3.