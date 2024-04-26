In the ever-evolving landscape of hip-hop, collaboration is key, and few partnerships were as anticipated as the one between Figure$ Money $ign, J.P, and 414BigFrank. Together, these Midwest titans have joined forces to deliver a debut track for Figure$ Money $ign that has garnered the attention of many, leaving a lasting impression on listeners everywhere.

“Throw It Back” feels like a statement of intent from three of the most dynamic artists in the Midwest music industry today. Born from Figure$ Money $ign‘s relentless pursuit of his musical vision that culminated over a few years, the track is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft. From its infectious beats to its razor-sharp lyrics, “Throw It Back” showcases the collective talent and creative synergy of its creators.

For J.P and 414BigFrank, collaborating with Figure$ Money $ign on “Throw It Back” was a no-brainer. As two of the hottest names in Midwest hip-hop, they bring their own unique flair to the track, elevating it to new heights with their distinctive styles and magnetic energy. “Throw It Back” is a celebration of the vibrant music scene of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As Figure$ Money $ign, J.P, and 414BigFrank have unleashed their latest masterpiece upon the world, they stand as shining examples of the talent and creativity that thrives within the heart of the Midwest.

With “Throw It Back” now on all streaming platforms, the anticipation will continue to build for what is to come from Figure$ Money $ign. Fans are eager for the opportunity to experience the magic that Figure$ Money $ign, J.P, and 414BigFrank have created. With its infectious energy and undeniable charm, “Throw It Back” is poised to become a timeless classic and you can listen to it below!



