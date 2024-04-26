After the Philadelphia 76ers’ Game 2 loss to the opposing team, Joel Embiid rallied with a remarkable performance. He scored a Playoff career-high 50 points despite battling Bell’s Palsy. His outstanding contribution led the Sixers to a crucial 125-114 win, narrowing the series deficit to 2-1.

In a display of sheer dominance, Embiid’s 50-point performance placed him in rare company. He became only the 33rd player in NBA history to achieve such a feat in a Playoff game. Notably, he joins the elite ranks of Sixers legends Allen Iverson and Billy Cunningham as the third player in franchise history to accomplish this milestone.

What sets Embiid’s performance apart is his exceptional efficiency, making him the first player in Playoff history to score 50 or more points on fewer than 20 shot attempts. His superlative stat line of 13-of-19 from the field, 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 19-of-21 from the free-throw line in just 41 minutes exemplifies his unparalleled skill on the court.

Embiid’s stellar performance was complemented by standout contributions from his teammates, including Tyrese Maxey, who recorded 25 points and seven assists, and Kelly Oubre Jr., who added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Game 4 is on Sunday.