Chicago rap virtuoso Saba and GRAMMY® Award-winning super-producer No ID have again joined forces, dropping their latest collaborative single and music video, “head.rap.” Directed by Saba and Ian Lipton, the track features R&B talents Jordan Ward, Ogi, and rising singer-songwriter Madison McFerrin, all collaborators under ARTium Recordings.

“head.rap” is a soothing ode to Black hair, offering a calming and mellow vibe with intricately layered verses from Saba, a compelling hook shared by Ward and Ogi, and rich backing vocals from McFerrin. The gently percussive beat evokes memories of summer days, enhancing the song’s reflective tone.

The track delves into themes of Blackness, growth, and community, using the hair metaphor to convey its message. As Saba and No ID continue to tease their upcoming joint album, “From the Private Collection of Saba and No ID,” “head.rap” sets the stage for what promises to be a captivating project.

Fans eagerly anticipate the album’s release, eager to hear more of the dynamic collaboration between Saba’s lyrical prowess and No ID’s masterful production. In the meantime, “head.rap” offers a taste of what’s to come, showcasing the duo’s artistry and vision in celebrating Black culture and identity.

You can hear the single and watch the video below.