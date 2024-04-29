After leading the South Carolina women’s basketball team to victory in the national championship earlier this month, head coach Dawn Staley fulfilled her promise to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth” by arriving at Disney World on Saturday. The celebration kicked off with a day filled with signature Disney attractions and a festive parade at Magic Kingdom.

Staley’s Disney adventure began with a thrilling ride on Kilimanjaro Safaris at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. By midday, she found herself at Magic Kingdom, where she rode atop a parade float alongside her fellow South Carolina basketball assistant coaches. As the center of attention during a celebratory cavalcade down Main Street, U.S.A., Staley was surrounded by streamers, fireworks, Disney characters, and cheering guests. She even had the chance to interact with Minnie Mouse, who joined in the festivities dressed in her own basketball uniform.

A six-time WNBA All-Star as a player, Staley’s coaching prowess led the South Carolina team to its third women’s basketball national title on April 6th, marking the end of an undefeated season. With this win, Staley’s coaching record reached an impressive 109-3 over the last three years, solidifying her status as one of the most accomplished coaches in women’s college basketball history with three national crowns to her name.

Staley’s announcement of her Disney visit during a live post-game interview on national TV added her to the prestigious list of sports champions who have celebrated their victories at a Disney park. This tradition, which began with the New York Giants following their Super Bowl win in 1987, has since welcomed the biggest names in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and the Olympics.

As Dawn Staley continues to inspire both on and off the court, her visit to Disney World serves as a magical celebration of her team’s remarkable achievement and her remarkable coaching career.