After one of his convictions was ovetturned, Harvey Weinstein was hospitalized for tests. Wensteinw as placed in Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan.

“They examined him and sent him to Bellevue. It seems like he needs a lot of help, physically. He’s got a lot of problems. He’s getting all kinds of tests. He’s somewhat of a train wreck health wise,” Attorney Arthur Aidala said, according to Yahoo! News.

Convictions laid against Harvey Weinstein in the state of New York for rape and sexual assault have been overturned.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years after he was found guilty in February 2020 of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The charges are connected to the alleged forcing of oral sex on a woman in 2006 while raping another in 2013.

Weinstein’s convictions were overturned, and his attorney noted that he did not receive a fair trial because his character was on trial, not actual evidence.

According to The New York Times, Weinstein will remain in prison due to sex crimes he was convicted of committing in California. He is serving 16 years for the crime.