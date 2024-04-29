Soulja Boy is never shy about his contributions to the proliferation of artists on social media, as one of the first to adopt YouTube as a promotional tool. So it’s no surprise that the rapper turned entrepreneur is campaigning for TikTok not to be banned. In fact, he self-declared himself as TikTok’s best chance to stay alive, with Congress placing a timeline on a potential shutdown of the world’s most popular social media platform.

TMZ recently showed Soulja Boy screaming, as he tends to do, about making a deal. Now, take that for what it’s worth, but you have to respect his confidence and ambition.

In the interview, Soulja Boy spoke out against a legislative measure that Biden signed to ban TikTok in the United States if it does not divest from Bytedance, a Chinese-owned and operated technology company.

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has vowed to keep up the fight until the end. Soula Boy believes the battle is hopeless, but the “Turn My Swag On” rapper said he’ll take over so the app stays as is, popular and successful. It’s a lot of talk, but suggesting alternatives rather than just watching the inevitable play out is better than nothing, depending on who you ask.

Now get this, and sit down because Soulja believes he essentially invented TikTok culture. He’s always contended he was the first rapper to get big off of YouTube and other social media avenues in the mid-’00s with hits like “Crank Dat” dance craze and more. There might be one issue Soulja can’t quite solve. TikTok is valued around $100 billion. Soulja could find partners, but still, that’s a lot of bread, even for his limitless ideas. Regardless, Soulja wants in on the TikTok conversation and has our attention.

ByteDance is resisting the call to sell TikTok. According to Reuters, ByteDance has until Jan. 19, 2025, to sell the app following Biden signing the bill to ban the app.

Speaking on TikTok, the company’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, blasted the bill as “unconstitutional,” telling viewers, “This is a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice.”

He later said, “Politicians may say otherwise, but don’t get confused. Many who sponsored the bill admit a TikTok ban is the ultimate goal.”

Reuters added that TikTok would prefer to shut down United States operations instead of selling its assets.

President Biden signed the divest-or-ban provision as part of a broader national security bill, which includes substantial foreign and military aid for countries like Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. The swift action came after the Senate voted 79-18 in favor of the measure, indicating strong bipartisan support.

Reflecting on the bill’s journey to his desk, President Biden acknowledged its challenges, stating, “The path to my desk was a difficult path. It should have been easier and it should’ve gotten there sooner.”

TikTok’s legal battle against the divestment mandate underscores the high stakes involved for the popular social media platform and its millions of users in the US. As the situation unfolds, the future of TikTok in the country remains uncertain, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.