Star running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys appear to have reconciled, pending a physical examination. NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news early Monday morning.

Elliott, a former multi-time Pro Bowler, returned to Dallas for discussions last Wednesday, signaling a potential reunion. Following the draft, where the Cowboys opted not to address the running back position, securing Elliott’s return becomes paramount.

The 28-year-old running back had a stint with the New England Patriots after his release in the 2023 offseason, where he led the team in rushing yards amidst a challenging season. Despite a change in scenery, Elliott’s prowess as a runner and pass protector remains formidable.

With his pending return, Elliott fills a crucial gap in the Cowboys’ backfield, joining a roster that lacked a clear RB1. He will add depth to a lineup currently featuring Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman.

As anticipation builds among fans, Elliott’s potential comeback signifies a significant development for the Cowboys’ offense, offering renewed hope for success in the upcoming season.