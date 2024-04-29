Star running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys appear to have reconciled, pending a physical examination. NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero broke the news early Monday morning.
Elliott, a former multi-time Pro Bowler, returned to Dallas for discussions last Wednesday, signaling a potential reunion. Following the draft, where the Cowboys opted not to address the running back position, securing Elliott’s return becomes paramount.
The 28-year-old running back had a stint with the New England Patriots after his release in the 2023 offseason, where he led the team in rushing yards amidst a challenging season. Despite a change in scenery, Elliott’s prowess as a runner and pass protector remains formidable.
With his pending return, Elliott fills a crucial gap in the Cowboys’ backfield, joining a roster that lacked a clear RB1. He will add depth to a lineup currently featuring Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman.
As anticipation builds among fans, Elliott’s potential comeback signifies a significant development for the Cowboys’ offense, offering renewed hope for success in the upcoming season.
He’s back: The #Cowboys have agreed to terms with their former star RB Ezekiel Elliott, per me and @TomPelissero, as the ex-rushing champ now gives Dallas a proven weapon in the backfield.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024
The two sides met in person on Wednesday, and pending physical, it’s happening. pic.twitter.com/KdsjafBUao