According to New Jersey rapper Coi Lerai, mainstream record labels are the culprit in female Hip Hop rap beef and her beef with Nicki Minaj is not what it appeared to be to the public.

This past weekend, the “Players” emcee took to X(also known as Twitter) to share her feelings about the cause and effect of female rappers having beef in and out of the recording booth.

“Idk if you ask me it seem like these labels are behind the female controversy,” she tweeted. “They see it helps push the music , I wouldn’t be surprised if they the ones behind the fan pages.” She continued, “Most of these female rappers not even from the same places !!!! Not from the same hoods….why are we beefing?”

An X user commented on her second tweet, referencing her past issue with Nicki Minaj, saying, “Most of them like you, do it to get Nicki minaj support and then when she turns on you.. you don’t have any support from any fan base.” Lerai’s response? “Yall so stupid. me and Nicki spoke behind the scenes, personally, and I never brought that to the public . Business ain’t work out, that’s okay. I still wish her nothing but the best and blick blick is one of the greatest videos that will be in history.”

n 2022, Leray and Nicki joined forces on “Blick Blick,” but the journey to the song’s release was anything but smooth — in fact, it almost didn’t happen at all.

During a brief Q&A with her Twitter followers that year, the Queens native revealed that she pulled the plug on the collab after her peer’s father, rapper and Former Source Magazine EIC Benzino, ruined the surprise by announcing the song ahead of time.

“I did pull it,” Nicki replied to a fan asking her about her feature verse on the record. “But the label hit me going hard. But rlly I had a private convo w|coi & that’s what changed my mind. Not the label.” She added, “I just felt bad that she was robbed of telling the world in her own way @ her own time. But that’s water under the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022.”