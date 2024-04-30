H.E.R. is expanding deeper into Hollywood with an upcoming Majorettes-inspired HBCU film set being developed at 20th Century Studios. But get this: H.E.R. is teaming up with The Color Purple. producers Oprah Winfrey and Scott Sanders on this high-profile project.

The versatile artist, who marked her entrance into feature films with the acclaimed “The Color Purple” last year, is set to take on a triple role in her upcoming project: developing, producing, and starring in the film. Inspired by the influence of majorettes on Black culture, H.E.R. brought the concept to Winfrey and Sanders following their collaboration on The Color Purple.

The production will collaborate with H.E.R., Winfrey’s Harpo Films, and Sanders’ Scott Sanders Productions. Lauren Ashley Smith, known for her work on A Black Lady Sketch Show, will handle the film’s writing duties. Carla Gardini and Mara Jacobs are producing with H.E.R. Winfrey and Sanders.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The story follows an introverted ballet dancer from L.A. who defies her parents by putting her thriving dance career on hold to go to college. There, she joins her HBCU’s struggling majorette team and attempts to overcome culture shock, her stuffy dance background, and fierce rivals to help return the team to its former glory. “The intent is to make a funny, joyous celebration of authentic HBCU life told through the point of view of a majorette who, through experiencing HBCU life for the first time, will start to tap into who she really is,” states The Hollywood Reporter’s exclusive report. “Majorette traditions, which combines marching band, dance, and gymnastic elements, has emerged in the last 50 years as a major cultural touchstone in college and Black culture.”