Authorities in Los Angeles are probing a shooting incident that occurred outside the lavish Encino residence of music producer Cash XO, known offstage as Amir Esmailian, co-founder of XO Records with Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd.

According to Fox 11 Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, reporting gunfire near the 101 Freeway and White Oak Avenue. One caller, identified as the victim, alleged being shot near the guard shack by three armed individuals wearing medical masks and hoodies, who fled after the altercation.

The wounded security guard was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he underwent surgery. Authorities later provided an update stating that he is expected to survive.

Investigators revealed that at least four individuals were inside the residence during the incident, suggesting Esmailian employed the injured guard. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

The shooting has sparked concerns in the community, raising questions about safety and security in affluent neighborhoods like Encino. As authorities continue their inquiries, residents await further updates on the case, hoping for swift justice and increased vigilance.