A rapper is now facing death after speaking out against his government in his raps.

According to Deadline, attorneys for Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi have been sentenced to death for rap lyrics that aligned with protests in Iran in 2022.

“An order for the execution of Toomaj Salehi has been issued,” his lawyer stated.

After his arrest, Salehi was held in solitary confinement and was ultimately convicted of “corruption of earth.”

Salehi can possibly get his sentenced reduced if he appeals. In his bars, he spoke against the Iranian regime, saying that he was tortured and placed in solitary confinement.

“We strongly condemn Toomaj Salehi’s death sentence and the five-year sentence for Kurdish-Iranian rapper Saman Yasin. We call for their immediate release,” the United States’ Office of the Special Envoy for Iran tweeted. “These are the latest examples of the regime’s brutal abuse of its own citizens, disregard for human rights, and fear of the democratic change the Iranian people seek.”