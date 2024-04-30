Outkast Release Personal Statements on the Passing of Rico Wade: ‘Without Rico Wade… There Would Be No Outkast’

Outkast has released a statement in memory of Rico Wade. The statement includes personal messages from Andre 3000 and Big Boi.

“The first time we met Rico [Wade] of Organized Noize, we had the ‘Scenario’ instrumental on and we just rapped damn near the whole song, non-stop,” Andre 3000 wrote.

“That day, after we rhymed, Rico saw something in us. At that time we’d both shaven off all our hair. We’d dyed our hair blonde one time: We were young and in high school, we were outcasts, you know?” André wrote. “Rico saw that, and he said, ‘These guys can really rhyme. They don’t really rhyme like people from the South.’ So he told us to come over to his house, and that’s where the dungeon is, in the basement.”

Big Boi added, “From the beginning, Organized Noize signed us. They were our big brothers, and they did a production deal with LaFace Records. They were the sones that gave us our first shot and we been doing music with them since the beginning. Without Rico Wade… there would be no OutKast.”

Previously on Instagram, Big Boi revealed he is experiencing “a different type of hurt.”

This is a different type of hurt …. 💔 Slick Ricky Wade .. I know you’re with us STILL … in a bigger role now… Big Angel Energy… the Highest of Vibrations … Praise Yah .#RicoWade #DungeonFamily #WeDF

The Dungeon Family and Organized Noize also issued a statement mourning the late Rico Wade. The message comes via the Organized Noize Instagram:

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of our dear brother Rico Wade. The world has lost one of the most innovative architects in music, and we have lost an invaluable friend. Rico was the cornerstone of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, and we will forever treasure his memory and the moments we shared, creating music as a united team. Our hearts weigh heavy with sorrow, and we kindly request privacy and empathy during this challenging period. Rico’s presence will always have a special spot in our hearts, and in the music we presented to the world.” – Organized Noize and The Dungeon Family

Rico Wade passed away at the age of 52, as announced by Atlanta rapper Killer Mike via Instagram.

I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss. I am Praying for your wife and Children. I am praying for the Wade family. I am praying for us all.

I deeply appreciate your acceptance into The Dungeon Family, mentorship, Friendship and Brotherhood. Idk where I would be without ya’ll.

This is a part of the journey. You told me “It ain’t been hard throughout the journey, it’s been a Journey” . The journey ain’t gonna be the Same Journey without U. Like U say tho Umma “Stay Down on it”……we all are.

Love and Respect

Michael

Born and raised in Georgia, Wade co-founded Organized Noize in the early ’90s alongside Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, catalyzing a musical movement that would shape the landscape of Atlanta hip-hop. The trio’s innovative sound, rooted in funk and soul, became synonymous with the city’s burgeoning music scene.

Wade’s influence extended beyond production. He played a pivotal role in nurturing talent within the Dungeon Family, including iconic acts like OutKast and Goodie Mob. His contributions to OutKast’s albums, including Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, ATLiens, and Aquemini, solidified his legacy as a visionary producer.

Organized Noize’s impact reverberated across the music industry, with hits for TLC, Goodie Mob, and others. Their collaboration with OutKast on tracks like “So Fresh, So Clean” from “Stankonia” further cemented their status as pioneers of the genre.

As one of the founding members of the Dungeon Family, Wade’s legacy extends beyond his contributions to music, having helped launch the careers of artists like Killer Mike, Janelle Monáe, and his cousin Future.

Details surrounding Wade’s death remain undisclosed at this time.