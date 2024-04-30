Rock The Bells, the global platform dedicated to elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to the modern day, has announced the full line-up of performers joining the second annual “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience”, sailing on November 13-17, 2024 from Miami to Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau, Bahamas for another five days of non-stop Hip-Hop.

The full line-up includes Jadakiss, E-40, Rakim, Talib Kweli, Digable Planets, Busta Rhymes, Method Man and Redman, Scarface, Twista, Goodie Mob featuring Khujo, T-Mo, and Big Gipp, Mia X, 8Ball & MJG, Sa-Roc, and house band The Soul Rebels. Alongside a cast of DJs including DJ Jazzy Jeff, Kid Capri, Mannie Fresh, Kool DJ Red Alert, Princess Cut, Technician The DJ, Hourglass, DJ Scratch, DJ Epps and Jeremy Avalon. There will also be a tribute to The Finisher, DJ Mister Cee! Roxanne Shante and Torae will return as hosts on the cruise.

“Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” is in partnership with Sixthman, the industry leader in unforgettable music and lifestyle festivals at sea. Inspired by classic Hip-Hop for Hip-Hop heads, the experience is the first of its kind, offering an immersive five-day Hip-Hop experience aboard the Norwegian Gem. Hip-Hop will be taking over every corner of the ship with themed parties, meet & greet autograph sessions, rap karaoke, open mic nights, and much more.

“Keepin the heads ringing, Rock the Bells Cruise is back!,” said Sixthman CEO Jeff Cuellar, “Hip-Hop heads get ready for a bigger and more action-packed schedule that continues the tradition of celebrating the icons across all Hip-Hop culture while also looking ahead to the next 50 years.”