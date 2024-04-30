Jason Kelce is headed from the field to the analyst desk. According to The Athletic, Kelce will join the pregame show for Monday Night Countdown for Monday Night Football beginning this season.

Kelce was being courted by ESPN, Amazon, NBC, and CBS. He also hosts the New Heights podcast alongside his brother, Travis Kelce. New ESPN stars include Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, who are coming off stints at the University of Alabama and New England Patriots, respectively.

Monday Night Countdown will place Kelce alongside Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark. Scott Van Pelt will host the show.

