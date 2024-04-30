In a groundbreaking announcement, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Holden Boxing have revealed that the highly anticipated showdown between Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul and the legendary Mike Tyson will be officially sanctioned as a professional fight by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR).

Scheduled for 8 rounds of intense action with 2-minute rounds and 14oz. gloves, the heavyweight spectacle promises to electrify audiences worldwide. The clash between the brash “Problem Child” Paul (9-1, 6 KOs) and the iconic “Baddest Man on the Planet” Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) is set to redefine the sport of boxing.

In a historic co-main event, undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) will face off against boxing trailblazer Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in a rematch that fans of women’s boxing have eagerly awaited.

“Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome,” said Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. “Over the past six weeks MVP has worked with its partners to satisfy the requirements of the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR) to sanction Paul Vs Tyson and we are grateful that we have gotten to this point. MVP has championed fighter choice since its inception, including advocating for women’s boxing to be contested with 2 or 3 minute rounds based on the particular fight matchup. Paul vs Tyson and Taylor vs Serrano 2 will both be contested with 2 minute rounds and each mega-fight will have its winner. Thank you to the TDLR and Holden Boxing for their efforts throughout this process to date and we look forward to working closely with them as we approach fight night.”

The event, slated to take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, will be streamed live globally and exclusively on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Tickets for the monumental event, featuring Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2, will be available for purchase starting May 16 at 12 pm ET.