Sukihana Uses Recent Mug Shot to Launch New Merch Line

Sukihana Uses Recent Mug Shot to Launch New Merch Line

Sukihana isn’t letting an arrest slow her down. Hitting Instagram, Sukihana announced a new merch line using her recent mugshot.

Sukihana is currently in Broward County Jail after being arrested on drug charges.

According to WPLG North Lauderdale, FL, the rapper and reality star, born Destiny Lanette Henderson, was arrested and given charges of possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver and possession of codeine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

Advertisement

Sukihana is currently in BSO’s Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on a $7,500 bond.