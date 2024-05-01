Jamaican sensation Shenseea is set to drop her highly anticipated sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, on May 24th via Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records. Available for pre-save now, the album promises to be a vibrant fusion of rhythms and genres, showcasing Shenseea’s distinctive style.

Executive produced by hip-hop producer London on Da Track, “Never Gets Late Here” builds upon the success of Shenseea’s critically acclaimed debut album, “ALPHA” (2022). With a blend of dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and pop, Shenseea solidifies her reputation as a versatile artist.

The album features a diverse lineup of guest artists representing various regional sounds, including Afrobeats star Wizkid, Coi Leray, Anitta, Masicka, and Di Genius. Across fourteen tracks, Shenseea demonstrates her songwriting prowess and knack for crafting infectious melodies, resulting in a truly unique musical experience.

Advertisement

You can see the tracklist below.

Face Lift (Intro)

Hit & Run ft. Masicka & Di Genius

Tap Out

Neva Neva

Die For You

Keep A Place

Dolla

Loyalty

Flava ft. Coi Leray

NaNa

Red Flag ft. Anitta

Stars

Heaven On Earth

Work Me Out ft. Wizkid