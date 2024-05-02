Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the accused mastermind behind the murder of rap icon Tupac Shakur, has announced that he will not be taking the stand to testify in his own defense. This decision comes despite a long-hidden confession from Davis concerning the infamous 1996 murder being submitted into evidence at his trial.

As reported by The Sun, Davis, who has previously confessed to his role in orchestrating Tupac’s assassination, has chosen to invoke his Fifth Amendment right, which protects individuals from self-incrimination. Despite having made multiple confessions to law enforcement in the past, Davis now refuses to answer questions about his involvement in the crime.

The 60-year-old former Compton drug dealer has reportedly expressed frustration with feeling “fitted up” over the murder and has decided to remain silent in court. His attorney, Carl Arnold, confirmed that Davis will not be giving evidence, opting instead to let his previous confessions speak for themselves.

Davis’s decision comes as a surprise to many, especially considering his previous cooperation with law enforcement. He had previously made confessions to both the LAPD in 2008 and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in 2009, believing he was immune to prosecution due to a “proffer” deal. However, Davis now faces the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted.

Despite his refusal to testify, Davis remains confident in the strength of his case. Arnold stated that Davis believes the case is “winnable” and has never asked for a plea bargain. The burden now falls on prosecutors to prove Davis’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Arnold also plans to subpoena Tupac’s friend and rap mogul Suge Knight to testify in the trial. While Davis may not be taking the stand, the courtroom drama surrounding Tupac’s murder trial is far from over.

