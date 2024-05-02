Live Nation Urban and When We All Vote have joined forces to bring voter registration to this year’s Roots Picnic, amplifying the cultural and musical experience curated by GRAMMY® Award-winning hip-hop luminaries, The Roots. The partnership also introduces a sweepstakes offering two free VIP tickets to witness the powerhouse lineup of the Roots Picnic.

When We All Vote will register voters on-site during the two-day festival at The Mann in Fairmount Park, Philadelphia, on June 1-2, 2024. This collaboration follows their successful partnership in 2020, which saw over 35,000 individuals start or complete the voter registration process.

“Bringing voting to the culture is one of When We All Vote’s superpowers. If you’re showing up at Roots Picnic, we want to ensure you’re showing up at the ballot box,” said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote. “When We All Vote has big goals for 2024 to close the race and age voting gaps and we are proud to call The Roots and Live Nation Urban our partners in this work.”

Advertisement

The initiative targets eligible Black voters between 21 and 35 and aims to engage underrepresented communities in the political process. Michelle Obama, Founder and Co-Chair of When We All Vote, previously co-hosted the virtual Roots Picnic, aligning with the shared goal of educating and inspiring communities to exercise their right to vote.

The Roots Picnic lineup features an array of generational voices, including headliners Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, and André 3000, alongside Nas, Tyla, Smino, and more. This collaboration underscores the importance of nonpartisan efforts like When We All Vote, especially as fewer young people identify with political parties. Through voter registration, mobilization, and cultural engagement, When We All Vote strives to close the race and age voting gap, ensuring every voice is heard in shaping the future of democracy.