Wack 100 Says Drake is Currently Beating Kendrick Lamar in Beef

Wack 100 Says Drake is Currently Beating Kendrick Lamar in Beef

Wack 100 spoke with DJ Akademiks, and while he is all about the West Side, he thinks Drake is involved in the beef with Kendrick Lamar.

“Drake up one,” Wack 100 said. “The energy wasn’t there and a lot of things said, Pusha T said.”

You can hear Wack 100’s full reasoning below.

Advertisement

Wack 100 Says Drake is up 1-0 after hearing Euphoria..“Kendrick said a lot of things Pusha T said already” 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/zHGG8bTTxG — POLO WORLD (@Billionairepolo) April 30, 2024

Kendrick Lamar fired back at Drake with “Euphoria.”

The track opens with Lamar rapping over the Teddy Pendergrass classic “You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspriation,” calling out “the famous actor we once knew” as spiraling. He also stated Drake was a “pathetic master manipulator” created a fake story about Lamar’s family in “Push Ups.” Another early job is “you make music that pacify them, I can double down on that line but spare you this time, that’s random act of kindness,” hinting at rumors of Drake’s involvement with underage girls.

The track then hits a new level, calling out Drake for dodging Pusha T, calling into question his contracts, bieng a poor father and more. All the while, leaving the belief he has more on the way. One of which, “

You can hear it below.