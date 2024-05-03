Kendrick Lamar Goes Back-to-Back, Drops His Own Timestamp “6:16 in LA”

Kendrick Lamar has flipped going back to back on Drake. With the dust settling on “euphoria,” Kendrick dug back into Drake’s bag of tricks and dropped a timestamp record, “6:16 in LA.”

In the song, Lamar acknowledges Drake and his OVO team are shook by the “euphoria” diss, evidenced by DJ Akademiks’s demeanor, who has been Drake’s mouthpiece throughout the beef.

I think @Akademiks took it down cuz he team drizzy, but his reaction to “euphoria “ was so good I had to save it lol pic.twitter.com/bPFrmQetWr — Foolish (@pd_pauly) May 2, 2024

Additionally, Lamar states that members of the OVO team are looking for Drake’s downfall and actually are working on his team.

“Everybody inside your team is whispering you deserve it

Can’t Tootsie Slide out of this one it’s just gone resurface

Every dog has its day, now live in yo purpose.”

