Brendan Paul, considered Diddy’s assistant, recently pleaded not guilty to drug possession charges in Florida court. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office charged Paul, 25, with felony cocaine possession. A second charge for possession of a controlled substance was subsequently dropped. Paul’s attorney, Brian H. Bieber, entered the not-guilty plea on Paul’s behalf. “We entered Brendan’s plea of not guilty in Court today. We will be dealing with this case in the courtroom, not the court of public opinion,” Bieber said in a statement.

Paul is a former Syracuse University basketball player. Didn’t see that one coming. He was taken into custody by officers at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on March 25. That was the same day Diddy’s mansions on both coasts were raided by Homeland Security agents. “The defendant had the contraband inside of his personal travel bags, which he claimed before being searched,” from an arrest affidavit. The next day, Paul was released on a $2,500 bond.

Get this: Paul is allegedly Combs’ “mule,” as referenced in the now notorious civil suit brought on by Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones Jr. against Sean Combs and Cuba Gooding Jr. It’s wild because Gooding Jr. had some other sex suit issues, not too long ago. Jones claimed in his amended lawsuit filed in U.S. federal that Paul allegedly “procured, transported and distributed ecstasy, cocaine, GHB, ketamine, marijuana, mushrooms, and tuci by packing these substances in their carry-on luggage and going through TSA.” Paul was among one of Combs’ employees who “would negotiate the fees the sex workers received and would ensure that the workers are paid,” from Jones’ disturbing filing.

Guess it can’t stop, won’t stop when it comes to these revelations that keep on piling up.