In a hard-fought battle, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks clinched victory against the Clippers in the first round of the playoffs, winning the series in six games with a final score of 114-101.

Doncic, alongside teammate Kyrie Irving, orchestrated the Mavericks’ triumph with a combined effort of 58 points and 17 assists. Doncic dominated the first half, contributing 18 of his 28 points, while Irving took charge in the second half, scoring 28 of his 30 points during that period.

Irving’s consistent second-half performances were a highlight of the series, averaging 20 points per game after halftime.

Despite the Clippers’ resilient efforts, the Mavericks maintained control, repeatedly extending their lead whenever the Clippers threatened a comeback. Norman Powell led the Clippers’ scoring efforts with 20 points off the bench, supported by Paul George and James Harden, who combined for 34 points.

Looking ahead, the Mavericks are set to face the Thunder in the West Semifinals, with Game 1 scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET on TNT.