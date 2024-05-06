In anticipation of Mother’s Day, The Purple Agency hosted its inaugural Mom Honors event, on May 1, 2024, in partnership with Sleep Soul and Culture Creators. Mom Honors took place at The Sun Rose on Sunset, Pendry West Hollywood, and marked a prestigious celebration dedicated to recognizing the exceptional achievements of mothers in the industry. It brought together influential community members, industry leaders and mothers alike, to honor and appreciate their remarkable contributions.

Mom Honors serves as a platform to express gratitude and admiration for the inspiring journeys and accomplishments of mothers, uniting to celebrate the profound impact of motherhood. Mom Honors is a collaboration between Faith Moves Only No Fear Inc. and Eggs Over Easy. Faith Moves Only No Fear Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to empowering mothers globally, with a mission to provide housing, resources, education, and advocacy for unhoused moms. Eggs Over Easy: Black Women & Fertility documentary is tasked with the mission to shed light on the ups and downs of fertility in the lives of Black women primarily as a means of uncovering the “taboo topic” and sounding an alarm for younger women to be aware of and proactive in their reproductive options. They provide educational screenings and panel discussions for marginalized communities (like HBCUs), med schools & health-related organizations.

Yasmine Parrish of The Honest Company, our presented sponsor, moderated a fireside chat, featuring a diverse panel, including Kristi Palmer, founder of Kiva Confections (Camino) and expectant mother of two, Lizzy Mathis, founder of The Cool Mom Co. and mother of three, Angela C. Stevens, celebrity hairstylist and mother of one, and Alex Isley, GRAMMY-nominated recording artist and mother of one.

Advertisement

The evening culminated with a heartwarming keynote address by Honoree Jhené Aiko, where she delved into the profound journey of motherhood, and shared personal insights of her own experiences. Spiritual Word caught an exclusive snippet of her speech HERE.