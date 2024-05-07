In a groundbreaking move, the Arizona Bowl has announced a multi-year sponsorship deal, renaming the annual event the “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.” Scheduled for December 28, 2024, at 2:30 PM MST, this marks the first NCAA Bowl Game to feature an alcohol partner as the presenting sponsor.

“I’ve sent many players through my SYFL to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” said Snoop Dogg. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before.”

Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, the inaugural ready-to-drink product from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s premium spirits company, will headline the event, named after Snoop’s iconic 1994 track from his debut album, Doggystyle.

Snoop Dogg himself will promote the new line of flavors at the bowl. Preceding kickoff, Tucson will host various events, including charity initiatives and the SNOOPER Bowl, showcasing top California and Arizona youth football teams. Snoop’s philanthropic efforts, notably through the Snoop Youth Football League, continue to impact young athletes, including those with disabilities.

“We are honored to be working with one of our owners, Snoop Dogg, on this incredible event,” said Patrick Halbert, CEO of Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. The brand’s Chief Strategy Officer, Andrew Gill, continues, “This partnership was a natural fit for us, and we are excited to be the first alcohol presenting sponsor in a Bowl Game.”

“We’re thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Snoop and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” said Kym Adair, Executive Director of the Arizona Bowl. “This year, the Arizona Bowl is bringing sports, libations, and entertainment into a singular bowl game, and we are changing the definition of what a brand partnership is in the NCAA.”

The partnership between the Arizona Bowl and Playfly Premier Partnerships, announced in March 2021, facilitated this collaboration. Playfly, a division of Playfly Sports, brokered the deal with Snoop Dogg and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop, amplifying the bowl’s national exposure and sponsorship opportunities.

“From the outset, we leveraged fan data to understand the valuable intersection between college sports and entertainment, redefining how the two can intersect,” said Playfly Founder and CEO, Mike Schreiber. “This partnership is a testament to our innovation and commitment to providing an unforgettable fan experience.”

The “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop” not only elevates the profile of this unique college football event but also continues its tradition of donating all net proceeds to charity while offering substantial brand exposure and recognition opportunities.