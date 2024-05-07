In a remarkable feat, the Minnesota Timberwolves achieved what eluded all of Denver’s opponents in last year’s championship run: they beat the Nuggets in Denver twice. With a dominant 106-80 victory on Monday, the Timberwolves now hold a commanding 2-0 series lead.

The win was fueled by a suffocating defense that limited Denver to its lowest-scoring game since September 1, 2020. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards led the offensive charge with a combined 54 points, while the entire team worked cohesively to stifle Denver defensively.

Despite the absence of Kia DPOY finalist Rudy Gobert, who missed the game for the birth of his child, the Timberwolves forced Denver into a staggering 16 turnovers, converting them into 19 points.

Advertisement

“Rudy’s driven the defensive culture here,” Wolves coach Chris Finch said. “I think it’s a testament to his impact, his presence and what he’s infused into the team of how important defense is and how great it can be when we play it.”

With the series shifting to Minnesota for the next two games, the Timberwolves are in a commanding position. Through two games, they have showcased their defensive prowess with 15 steals, 18 blocks, and 31 forced turnovers, while holding the Nuggets to just 40.5% shooting. As the series progresses, Minnesota looks poised to maintain their momentum and continue their quest for playoff success.