BetterHelp, the premier online therapy platform, has partnered with NFL legend and mental wellness advocate Tom Brady in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. Throughout May, BetterHelp will provide consumers one month of complimentary therapy sessions, emphasizing the importance of mental health support.

The collaboration aims to destigmatize seeking help for mental health challenges, showcasing Brady’s journey of utilizing therapy over the past 25 years for resilience and personal growth. As the world’s largest online therapy platform, BetterHelp offers accessible counseling through a network of over 35,000 licensed therapists.

“I’ve been in therapy for 25 years and it has been a pivotal part of my health and mental resilience,” shared Tom Brady. “That’s why I’m so excited to make therapy more accessible to my entire community by partnering with BetterHelp to get people started on their own therapy journeys.”

“This Mental Health Awareness Month, we’re proud to partner with Tom Brady around our shared commitment to destigmatizing mental health care and making it more accessible to everyone,” said Danny Bragonier, Co-founder of BetterHelp. “Everyone deserves access to the life-changing benefits of therapy, and we hope this partnership inspires many more people to start their own journeys towards better mental health.”

To access the free month of therapy, new users can visit betterhelp.com/tombrady to complete a quiz and be matched with a licensed therapist online. This initiative underscores BetterHelp and Brady’s commitment to expanding global access to mental health resources.