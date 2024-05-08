The shooting at Drake’s Toronto home has more details. According to The Toronto Sun, the man injured is a 48-year-old security guard. He was struck by bullets while “standing outside the gates in front of the home.”

The shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m. and the injuries were considered life-threatening. The shooting was a drive by. One of the bullets hit in the upper chest. The man was transported to the Sunnybrook Hospital and is listed in serious condition.

After the drive-by shooting, a vehicle was seen leaving the area. Law enforcement is allegedly ballting “video quality” isuues.

There are no details if Drake was home, despite being seen in Toronto in recent days.