Questlove is not feeling the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef. On Instagram, Questlove said the battle was not about skill.

“Nobody won the war,” Questlove wrote. “This wasn’t about skill. This was a wrestling match level mudslinging and takedown by any means necessary – women & children (&actual faacts) be damned. Same audience wanting blood will soon put up ‘rip’ posts like they weren’t part of the problem. Hip Hop Is Truly Dead.”

A rumor is running rampant online, stating Universal Music Group is looking to step in and host a group Zoom, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake included. The rumor alleged Lamar is doing damage to Drake’s reputation with pedophile allegations.

Advertisement

TMZ hopped in and stated the rumor was “totally unfounded,” and no one asked Lamar to put out a statement that would backtrack his statements in the diss records. Furthermore, there was no Zoom meeting and no ask of a Zoom meeting. Additionally, UMG would never interject in the feud.

Also, why should UMG want it to wrap up? More music, more beef, more streams, more dollars.

This might be the wildest Zoom call in corporate history: Drake’s team, UMG and Nike reps asking Kendrick to stop the rap beef because allegations are costing everyone involved “a lot of money” pic.twitter.com/pGw7dEjEax — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 7, 2024

According to ChartData, “Not Like Us” has the biggest single streaming day for a Hip-Hop song in history, surpassing Drake’s “Girls Like Girls” featuring Lil Baby.

“Not Like Us” has hit the top of the Global Spotif chart with 10.986 million streams. “Girls Like Girls” was at 6.593.