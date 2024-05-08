Beats, a pioneer in audio technology, has expanded its bestselling product family by introducing the all-new Beats Solo Buds true wireless earphones and the next generation of its iconic headphones, Beats Solo 4. Reputable athletes Angel Reese, Sha’Carri Richardson, and Naomi Osaka headline the campaign.

The Beats Solo Buds embody the Solo line’s signature attributes of portability, comfort, and premium audio quality in its smallest form factor yet. The Solo Buds are the ultimate on-the-go companion, boasting impressive sound, up to 18 hours of battery life, and seamless one-touch pairing for both iOS and Android users. Available in four premium colors, including Matte Black and Arctic Purple, the Solo Buds will retail for $79.99 starting in June.

Meanwhile, the Beats Solo 4 offers upgraded, powerful sound, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and UltraPlush cushions for unparalleled comfort. With up to 50 hours of battery life and Lossless Audio via USB-C, the Solo 4 sets a new standard in headphone technology. Available in Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink, the Solo 4 is priced at $199.99 and can be ordered today from apple.com.

