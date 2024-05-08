Shakur Stevenson, the reigning WBC lightweight world champion, will defend his inaugural title against Armenian-born German Olympian Artem Harutyunyan on Saturday, July 6, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

In the co-feature, O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC junior lightweight world title against Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and three-time world title challenger Robson Conceição.

The action-packed event will also feature Keyshawn Davis facing off against Mexican veteran Miguel Madueño in a 10-round lightweight televised opener.

Advertisement

The bouts, including Stevenson-Harutyunyan, Foster-Conceição, and Davis-Madueño, will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

“There is a unique connection between Shakur and the City of Newark, and we are thrilled he’s returning for another hometown appearance against a tough opponent in Artem Harutyunyan,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “O’Shaquie Foster does not shy away from the best opposition, and I know Robson Conceição is motivated to pull off the upset. And with Keyshawn Davis on the card against a rugged contender in Madueño, this is quite the tripleheader we have in store in Brick City.”

“To once again welcome back Top Rank, ESPN, and Shakur Stevenson for the third time in two years is a great honor for Prudential Center and the entire city of Newark,” said Dylan Wanagiel, VP of Sports Properties & Special Events for Prudential Center. “We look forward to hosting an unforgettable evening filled with history-making moments in the heart of New Jersey as Shakur takes on a formidable opponent in Artem Harutyunyan for the WBC Lightweight Title. Following consecutive record-breaking events with Shakur headlining, we are excited to showcase the sweet science in our world class venue, further solidifying Newark’s reputation for marquee events around the world.”

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Universum Boxing, tickets for the event will go on sale Wednesday, May 22 at 2 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

Stevenson, boasting an impressive record of 21-0 with 10 knockouts, has emerged as a dominant force in boxing. Having secured world titles in three weight classes, Stevenson’s journey to becoming a champion began after clinching a silver medal at the 2016 Olympics. Since then, he has swiftly risen through the ranks, capturing titles and defeating top contenders. Now, Stevenson looks to defend his WBC lightweight crown in front of his hometown crowd in Newark.

Stevenson said, “It feels good to be going back home to Newark, where they appreciate a young legend, and to make my first title defense at 135. On July 6, Down Goes Artem!”