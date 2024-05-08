Following the massive success of his 2023 North American UTOPIA – Circus Maximus Tour and record-breaking No.1 album UTOPIA, Travis Scott is set to continue the spectacle this summer with 12 arena and stadium dates across Europe, including his largest U.K. headline show to date at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The tour promises an unparalleled audiovisual experience, kicking off on June 28th at the Gelredome in the Netherlands. It will then traverse the United Kingdom and Europe, with stops in Poland, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Czech Republic, before concluding in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 27th.

For every ticket sold, 1 Euro/Pound will be donated to the Cactus Jack Foundation, supporting Houston youth through various programs.

Travis Scott’s critically acclaimed album UTOPIA dominated the charts, holding the No.1 spot on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks and amassing over 50 billion streams worldwide. Recognized by Spotify as the most-streamed album in its first week in 2023 and by Apple Music for the biggest first-day streams of an album, UTOPIA solidified Travis Scott as a cultural icon.

“UTOPIA” showcases Travis Scott’s prowess as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator, establishing him as a leading sonic innovator. The album has been hailed as the ‘album of the decade.’

Tickets for the Travis Scott UTOPIA—Circus Maximus Tour will be available for purchase on travisscott.com starting Friday, May 10th, at 10 a.m. local time.