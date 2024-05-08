Tyler Perry Studios and DeVon Franklin are partnering with the world’s biggest streaming studio on a multi-year/ multi-picture first-look deal for faith-based films.

Naturally, Franklin and Perry will produce the films under Tyler Perry’s Studios. Word is the first film under the new partnership is called R&B, described as a modern-day retelling of Ruth and Boaz, a biblical story written by Mike Elliot and Cory Tynan.

Here’s the official description: “R&B is a modern-day retelling of the story of Ruth and Boaz, one of the most iconic love stories in the Bible. Set in Tennessee, R&B tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widowed woman and in the process finds the love of her life and gains the mother she never had.”

Perry said in a statement, “I’m so excited to be working with DeVon on this and future projects,” and he added “I think in this polarizing world, and at a time where the world seems to be growing colder everyday, we both share the common goal of wanting to spread some good. And there’s no better place than Netflix.” Franklin said on the partnership “Tyler and I have been great friends for over 15 years, so when he called me to team up on movies that can uplift the human spirit, I jumped at the chance and we couldn’t have a better partner than Netflix to help us inspire the world.”

In a statement from Niija Kuykendall, Vice President of Netflix Film, she said: “We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship with Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler and DeVon have created some of the most inspiring movies in the faith-based space, so they are perfect partners to help us bring even more of these stories to our members.”