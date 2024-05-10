ce Spice joins Zane Lowe for New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 for the release of her new single, “Gimmie A Light” out now. Ice also gives hints on her album, Y2K telling Zane, “This will be the last couple times I can say I don’t have an album out yet.” She also teases what fans can expect from the upcoming project, and talks her recent Coachella performances.

When asked about her new single, “Gimmie A Light”. Spice responds, “I was really nervous because we really wanted to have a very authentic Y2K sample in there, and Sean Paul, he’s legendary,” she said. “And that song alone, his “Gimme the Light,” is so iconic that I was so nervous to sample it, because I’m like, “This isn’t going to get cleared, so what’s the point?” But thankfully we got it cleared. Shouts to Sean Paul. He’s so real.”

As for her upcoming album, the BX native said, “Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form. [To me, the aesthetic is…] It’s duck nails. It’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner no matter where you go. So thankfully I had her [my mom] as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else.”

She continued, “The crazy thing is it wasn’t just a definitive moment, it was just this ongoing process of, “What should we name the album?” And then I have a book full of pages of album names and different ideas, and I just really find the beauty and simplicity and I was just like, “You know what? I want it to be short. I don’t want it to be this super long phrase.” It was going to go either way. It was going to be super long phrase or one word. There was no in between for me.”