In a commanding second-half performance, the Cleveland Cavaliers surged past the Boston Celtics with a decisive 118-94 victory, knotting the series at 1-1.

Donovan Mitchell emerged as the catalyst for Cleveland, erupting for 23 of his 29 points after halftime, ultimately leading his team to victory with a game-high plus-38 rating in just 39 minutes of play.

Mitchell spearheaded a balanced scoring effort for the Cavs, with six players reaching double figures. Evan Mobley delivered a Playoff career-high performance, contributing 21 points, ten rebounds, five assists, and two blocks, while Caris LeVert added another 21 points to the mix. The trio combined for an impressive 71 points, overwhelming the Celtics’ defense.

Despite a valiant effort from Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, Boston struggled to find their rhythm beyond the arc. After sinking 18 three-pointers in their Game 1 victory, the Celtics managed just eight in Game 2, marking only the fourth single-digit three-pointer game for Boston this season and their first in the Playoffs.

With the series shifting to Cleveland for the next two games, the Cavaliers aim to capitalize on their home-court advantage. Game 3 is slated for Saturday at 8:30 ET, airing on ABC, followed by Game 4 on Monday at 7 ET, broadcasted on TNT.