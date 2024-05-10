WATCH: BlakeIANA is Stunning in New Video for “Pricey” Feat. Moneybagg Yo

BlakeIANA has delivered her new single, “Pricey,” featuring MoneyBagg Yo. The new banger samples the Kelis classic “Bossy,” and the stunningly beautiful BlakeIANA sets a standard for what she requires in a mate.

In a matching video, BlakeIANA shows she is a girl that no one can afford, stunning in various scenes, including a brown patent leather bikini. Moneybagg Yo brings the energy poolside and posing next to a luxury car.

Also, don’t think you can run BlakeIANA in Steak 48 over and over. Step your game up and find some variety. Trick off.

You can see the “Pricey” video below.