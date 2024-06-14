Grammy award-winning artist NE-YO has just released his latest single, “2 Million Secrets,” through Compound Entertainment, distributed by Create Music Group across all streaming platforms. The track, produced by Hitmaka, showcases NE-YO’s exceptional songwriting abilities, blending introspective lyrics with his signature smooth vocals. In “2 Million Secrets,” the Las Vegas native reveals a vulnerable side, sharing passionate confessions and exploring the consequences of hidden truths.

NE-YO initially previewed the song during his acclaimed NPR Tiny Desk concert in April, which has since garnered nearly 5 million views. The concert featured a dynamic setlist, including his chart-topping hits “So Sick,” “Sexy Love,” “Because of You,” and “Miss Independent.”

The release of “2 Million Secrets” coincides with the announcement of NE-YO’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, the Human Love Rebellion Residency. The residency will take place at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on August 7, 9, and 10, promising an unforgettable experience for fans.

Adding to his recent achievements, NE-YO’s collaboration with Pitbull and Afrojack on the hit song “Give Me Everything” was recently certified diamond by the RIAA, signifying over 10 million copies sold.

With “2 Million Secrets” already making waves and the anticipation building for his Las Vegas shows, NE-YO continues to solidify his status as a powerhouse in the music industry. Fans can stream “2 Million Secrets” now and look forward to his electrifying performances in August.