Today, Wale announced his 2024 Every Blue Moon Tour, set to kick off on September 19 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will see Wale perform across 32 cities, including stops in Atlanta, New York, and Chicago, before concluding in Birmingham at Iron City on November 7.
Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist featuring Wale’s classic hits alongside new material from his forthcoming eighth album, slated for release this fall on Def Jam Recordings. This tour coincides with the 15th anniversary of Wale’s debut album, Attention Deficit, which marked his emergence as one of music’s most exciting new stars.
Tickets for the tour will be available through a series of presales starting Tuesday, August 13. Artist presales will kick off first, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General sales will begin on Friday, August 16 at 10 am local time and can be purchased via LiveNation.com.
EVERY BLUE MOON TOUR 2024 DATES:
Thu Sep 19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Fri Sep 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Mon Sep 23 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
Wed Sep 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Fri Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Sat Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Sun Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
Tue Oct 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Thu Oct 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
Sat Oct 05 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Mon Oct 07 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Tue Oct 08 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
Thu Oct 10 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
Sat Oct 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
Mon Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Summit
Tue Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Fri Oct 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Sat Oct 19 – Seattle Washington – Neptune Theatre
Sun Oct 20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
Wed Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Fri Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sat Oct 26 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Sun Oct 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Tue Oct 29 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
Thu Oct 31 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
Fri Nov 01 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
Sat Nov 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
Tue Nov 05 – New Oreleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans
Wed Nov 06 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Thu Nov 07 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City