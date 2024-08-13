Today, Wale announced his 2024 Every Blue Moon Tour, set to kick off on September 19 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will see Wale perform across 32 cities, including stops in Atlanta, New York, and Chicago, before concluding in Birmingham at Iron City on November 7.

Fans can look forward to a dynamic setlist featuring Wale’s classic hits alongside new material from his forthcoming eighth album, slated for release this fall on Def Jam Recordings. This tour coincides with the 15th anniversary of Wale’s debut album, Attention Deficit, which marked his emergence as one of music’s most exciting new stars.

Tickets for the tour will be available through a series of presales starting Tuesday, August 13. Artist presales will kick off first, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General sales will begin on Friday, August 16 at 10 am local time and can be purchased via LiveNation.com.

EVERY BLUE MOON TOUR 2024 DATES:

Thu Sep 19 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

Fri Sep 20 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Mon Sep 23 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

Wed Sep 25 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Fri Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sat Sep 28 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun Sep 29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Tue Oct 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Thu Oct 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Fri Oct 04 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Sat Oct 05 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Mon Oct 07 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Tue Oct 08 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Thu Oct 10 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

Fri Oct 11 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Sat Oct 12 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

Mon Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Summit

Tue Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Fri Oct 18 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Sat Oct 19 – Seattle Washington – Neptune Theatre

Sun Oct 20 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Wed Oct 23 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri Oct 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Oct 26 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sun Oct 27 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Tue Oct 29 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

Thu Oct 31 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Fri Nov 01 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

Sat Nov 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Tue Nov 05 – New Oreleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Wed Nov 06 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Thu Nov 07 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City