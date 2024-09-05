Cleotrapa is forging ahead after her tumultuous experience touring with Ice Spice, finding support and a new opportunity with rap veteran Azealia Banks. The 26-year-old rapper, who recently exposed her former friend Ice Spice in a 6-part TikTok series, is set to perform alongside Banks at Terminal 5 in New York City on Halloween.

Azealia Banks, 33, took to X (formerly Twitter) on September 4 to announce the collaboration, using the moment to throw shade at Ice Spice, 24, for her alleged mistreatment of Cleotrapa during the U.S. leg of her Y2K! World Tour. The “212” artist made it clear that Cleotrapa will have a much better experience this time around, emphasizing the respect and professionalism she plans to extend to her fellow artist.

“I don’t like how everyone is trying to make Cleotrapa look. Any fcking who @iamcleotrapa will be performing with me on Halloween Oct 31. at @Terminal5NYC,” Banks wrote. “She will be paid, have her own space to glam, whatever she wants on her rider… because I have fcking respect & class.”

The post comes after Cleotrapa detailed the alleged mistreatment she endured on tour with Ice Spice, including not being paid, having to cover her own hotel and food expenses, and being isolated from the rest of the tour crew. These allegations have sparked widespread conversation on social media, with many fans rethinking their support for Ice Spice, a Grammy Award nominee.

Banks didn’t stop at defending Cleotrapa; she also took direct aim at Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., who had previously blamed the tour debacle on Cleotrapa and her team in a series of posts on X. Banks was quick to call out Rosemond, criticizing him for his comments.

“Ice Spice’s manager is a bird *ss n*gg* 4 trying to add insult to injury when a young girl is expressing how she feels. He’s trying to make Cleo look like an amateur when the fact that he’s even chiming in at all is ghetto, low class and a huge sign of having zero skin in the game,” Banks wrote. She added, “How about he get his artist some filler for those smile lines, she’s aging like f*cking milk.”

While Ice Spice has addressed some of the allegations, the damage may have already been done. The claims of mistreatment have undoubtedly affected the public’s perception of her, despite her recent success and accolades.