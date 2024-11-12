Denzel Washington Reveals He Will be in ‘Black Panther 3’

Denzel Washington is reaching the end of his historic career. Speaking with Australia’s Today Show, Washington revealed he is eyeing retirement but will be in Black Panther 3 before he does.

“I’m only interested in working with the best,” Washington said. “I don’t know how many more films I’m gonna make, probably not that many. I wanna do things I haven’t done.”

He then ran down a list of his forthcoming roles: “I’ve played Othello at 22. I’m about to play Othello at 70. After that, I’m playing Hannibal. After that, I’ve been talking with Steve McQueen about a film. After that, Ryan Coogler’s writing a part for me in the next ‘Black Panther.’ After that, I’m gonna do the film Othello. After that, I’m gonna do King Lear. After that, I’m gonna retire.”

Record scratch.

All those roles sound amazing, but Washington and Coogler? Black Panther 3? Is Denzel Washington entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Sign us up.

You can hear the reveal above.