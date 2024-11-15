St. Louis rising star BlakeIANA has officially entered the spotlight by releasing her debut mixtape, Back In The Field, via 300 Entertainment/Murda Beatz Music. The 16-track project showcases her raw talent, bold individuality, and unapologetic confidence, setting the stage for her burgeoning career.

The mixtape’s lead single, “Benefits,” features powerhouse rapper Tee Grizzley and made a splash with its premiere on BET’s Times Square billboard. The track declares ambition, with BlakeIANA chanting, “Bag big, account big, crib big,” over a hard-hitting beat. The accompanying music video captures their dynamic energy as they cruise through Detroit in a Lamborghini, tear up the streets on four-wheelers, and perform on a rooftop, exuding undeniable chemistry.

BlakeIANA explains the project’s significance, saying, “I wanted to create a clear vision of what the ‘Back in the field’ world looked like! To all my supporters who waited patiently, we are finally here! Welcome to the field!”

Tracks like “Clicked Out” highlight her sharp lyricism, while “24 Hours” reinvents M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes” with a fresh twist. She teams up with Detroit’s Skilla Baby on “See Us,” creating a bold anthem of dominance, and collaborates with HUNXHO on the high-energy “Right Now.” The mixtape concludes with the emotional track “Barely Alive,” where BlakeIANA confronts trust issues with vulnerability.

With Back In The Field, BlakeIANA makes a powerful statement as an artist unafraid to push boundaries and carve her own path. The mixtape is available now below and on all major streaming platforms.