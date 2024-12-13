Mario Returns with Sixth Studio Album ‘Glad You Came’

Two-time GRAMMY nominee and R&B icon Mario has released his sixth studio album, Glad You Came, a 13-track project executive produced by James Fauntleroy. Featuring the Fauntleroy-crafted lead single, “Space,” the album includes a guest appearance from rising singer Rebe.

Glad You Came marks Mario’s first full-length release since 2018’s Dancing Shadows and his debut under his label and production company, New Citizen, in partnership with Epic Records, which he joined in 2023.

Known for his timeless hit “Let Me Love You,” Mario describes the album as the start of “a new era.” Reflecting on its creation, he says, “The conversation throughout the album lends itself to my successes and failures in love, and my imaginations of both.”

Advertisement

Crafted over two years alongside Fauntleroy, Glad You Came showcases Mario’s evolution as an artist while staying true to the emotional depth that defines his music.