Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre Reunite for ‘Missionary’ Short Film

Global cultural icons Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have released the explosive Missionary short film, coinciding with the arrival of Snoop’s highly anticipated studio album of the same name. Produced by Dr. Dre and released through Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope, the project marks a milestone in their storied partnership.

The album features standout track “Last Dance With Mary Jane,” which includes contributions from Tom Petty and Jelly Roll. Petty, who shared a connection with Dre via Interscope founder Jimmy Iovine, seemed to foresee its significance. “I have this video clip with Tom Petty saying, ‘If Dre ever samples the song Mary Jane’s Last Dance, he’s going to have an instant hit on his hands,’” Dre told Los Angeles Times. “It comes along with a massive amount of trust. And you know, Snoop’s putting his entire career and his legacy and everything that he’s built in my hands. So I have to really nurture that and make sure it’s presented in the right way.”

Missionary represents the first collaborative project from Snoop and Dre since Snoop’s 1993 debut, Doggystyle. More than just an album, it’s a cultural moment that reaffirms the duo’s influence on rap and pop culture while symbolizing a new chapter for their creative alliance.

Reflecting on the process, Snoop shared, “We [still] in love with what we do. I’m peaking right now and Dr. Dre see that. He brings the best out of me because he’s particular about everything I say, the way I deliver it, the fuckin’ music, and the concept of the songs.”

With Missionary, Snoop and Dre once again solidify their position as one of the most iconic and influential musical duos, blending innovation with a respect for their deep cultural roots.