Burna Boy Delivers New Single “Bundle by Bundle”

Bundle By Bundle

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Burna Boy ushers in the holiday season with his latest single, “Bundle By Bundle,” now available via Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records. The vibrant track, produced by GRAMMY®-winning collaborator Telz, captures the festive energy of late-night Nigerian parties and the joy of celebrating life’s abundance.

The release marks the beginning of the countdown to Burna Boy’s highly anticipated eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, set to drop in 2025. Known for his tradition of delivering December hits, Burna Boy continues to define the season with tracks like 2022’s “Sungba (Remix)” and “Money Play,” which coined the viral #SantaBurna hashtag.

With “Bundle By Bundle” leading the way, fans are rebranding the holidays as “Bundle December,” cementing Burna Boy’s role as the ultimate soundtrack for the season.

